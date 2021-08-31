By Onozure Dania

A 26-year-old mechanic, Victor Lawrence, who allegedly obtained the sum of N1,260,000, from his customer under false pretenses of repairing his cars was Monday, arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate Court sitting in Tinubu.

Lawrence whose residential address was not given, is facing a three-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, obtaining under false pretense, and stealing preferred against him by the Police.

The Prosecutor Inspector Ajaga Agboko told the court that the defendant conspired with others at large to commit the offenses.

He said that the incident took place on March 1, 2021, at about 11 am, at Stillwaters Estate Road, Lekki- Epe expressway Lagos.

Agboko said that the defendant stole the sum of N1,260,000, from one Mr Favour Afolabi, who is the complainant in pretence of repairing his Audi Car and Ford Explorer SUV 2011 model vehicles, but failed to do so.

He said, “The defendant instead of repairing the complainant’s vehicles, converted the money to his personal use.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed is punishable under Sections 411, 314 and 287 of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

Consequently, Magistrate Mr T. O. Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be gainfully employed, show evidence of Identity Card, tax payment to the Lagos State government, and have their office and residential addresses verified.

The case was adjourned till September 29, 2021, for mention.

