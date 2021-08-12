By Haruna Aliyu

A none governmental organization located in Kebbi with the name Malami women support initiative (MAWOSI) has said that, it has concluded arrangements to support women in the rural areas in Kebbi state.

Speaking in her office in Birnin Kebbi Thursday, the chief executive office of the NGO honourable Hajia Halima Hassan Tukur said that, the organization is targeting a whopping number of ten thousand rural women on poverty reduction through programms such as sponsoring the children of the indigents to study science and engineering courses at the University, crease awareness on personel hygiene of rural women to avoid contacting diseases.

Tukur added that, the rural women will be exposed to self relying mini businesses with empowerments from the organization after a through training.

On humanitarian angle Tukur said that, the NGO is in partnership with vision givers foundation “Tulsi Chanrai” who will identify poor rural women with eyes issues to give them free eye surgeries at their doorstep, aside the eye surgery the NGO will also be in harmlets and villages to conduct an all encompasing free medical care and give the rural dwellers access to safe drinking water by drilling boreholes in those villages.

Adult literacy is part of the mandate of the NGO as rural women who hitherto lacks formal western education will now be made to attend adult classes which she said will help them in their chosen businesses.

While explaining why rural women are the main target of the NGO Tukur described them as vulnerable and weak gender.