Mathew Thayer is the creator of the CashTrap strategy, a major method used at IM Mastery Academy that has helped transform the lives of thousands of people. He entered trading with no prior experience and started learning everything from scratch. Cut to the part where now he has become one of the top earners. He is a life coach and a financial educator with a wide range of experience in trading. Mathew is also a family man married to Hannah, and together they have a beautiful daughter named Kylie.

Matt, as he is popularly known, grew up in Minneapolis, MN. He was active in sports and loved playing both football and basketball. He excelled at the two sports and later joined the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where he continued playing basketball. From the university, Matt jumped into the business world and focused on network marketing.

He initially kick-started his career in World Ventures, a travel company but later switched roads as he discovered he was not passionate enough about travel to do it his whole life. His next venture was at IM Mastery Academy, an online educational company that teaches people how to trade in the foreign currency markets. It was here that he was introduced to Alex Morton.

He followed the new Vasquez and learned how to trade. Things were, however, not going as smooth for him, and he eventually ended up blowing multiple accounts but gained quite experience from it. A determined individual. A businessman with the love to give back, Matt began teaching a small team that grew over time into thousands every week. The strategies he uses are extremely simple and can be used by even a novice- this is what sets Matt apart.

CashTrap has been significant in the industry, helping thousands of people bring extra income into their households. Over the last two and a half years, Matt has created a massive trading portfolio and went from a group of 200 students watching him weekly to now over 250k weekly.

There is a lot more to know about Matthew Thayer and you surely must be interested in understanding the CashTrap movement further. Find all the info you will need, in the websites linked below. You can also follow Matthew Thayer on his personal social media platforms to take a peek into his private life.

