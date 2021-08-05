…As Banky W, Fakorede, others urge youths to embrace strategic political participation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Managing Director of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum, RAYLF, established by the Ooni of Ife, Mr. Bello Shagari, has described leadership as a position of responsibility and should not be seen as an avenue to make money, as many young people join politics for the wrong reasons.

Shagari, the grandson of former president Shehu Shagari, he had to be consciously involved in politics to make his personal contributions to the nation’s development, made the comment via webinar, organized by the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative (CYFI), a youth-based organization established by the United States Consulate, Lagos, in partnership with Constitution Lab.

Young and vibrant political leaders participated at the forum aimed to enhance political consciousness among Nigerian youths with sensitization on importance of Personal Voter Card, PVC.

During the event, which lasted a few hours, several young politicians of worth deliberated on the challenges the youth face running for electoral offices, while they also proffered strategic solutions to surmount the barriers.

According to Shagari, “Leadership is a position of responsibility, sadly, too many young people join politics for the wrong reasons. Politics should not be seen as an avenue to make money. The youth need to see things beyond the prism of ethnicity and religion when voting for candidates.”

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, launched into politics in 2019, as a candidate of the Modern Democratic Party, for the House of Representatives in Eti-Osa, Lagos, lamented about the pains of Nigerians in the seemingly abusive relationship they have had to endure with the government.

He narrated that: “There’s a disparity in what we say on social media and what we do. How long are we going to abandon politics because we think it is dirty?”, he asked.

According to the musician cum politician, “The EndSARS protest has shown the power that resides in a determined group of young Nigerians. When we come together, there’s nothing we cannot achieve when it comes to the affairs of our nation.

“However, we cannot protest about every problem we have as a nation. Protesting every problem is simply not sustainable. We must now move from Protests to political power. We must channel that energy towards participating in politics, and collectively push for the right candidates at various levels.”

Also, Oyo State former Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, in his presentation, said, “Our approach must be different and realistic as youths, enough of being sentimental. If you are young and empty-headed that won’t count for much. It is not enough to be young.”

According to Fakorede, competence and character is required to cater for the peculiar challenges facing the nation.

Chikas Kumle, a politician who ran for the State House of assembly in Plateau in 2019 and a strong advocate for women in leadership explained to participants at the webinar that her commitment to serve the people has kept her going.

Chikas mentioned that young people must build a support structure for one another for a solution driven politics.

According to her, “If you don’t do politics, politics will do you and it is important that we become strategic in our approach to politics, even as we learn from the mistakes of the elders so we don’t repeat them”

The Enugu State House of Assembly member representing Ezeagu constituency, Chima Obezie, stressed that it “is important to know why you want to run, and let it be driven by service for humanity.”

Chima encouraged young people to become part of the process and be rooted in grass root engagements.