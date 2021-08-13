The Police Command in Ekiti has arrested one Femi Ogunwusi for alleged robbery and being in possession of fake police uniforms and prohibited ammunition.

Mr Sunday Abutu, the command’s spokesperson, paraded the suspect at the force headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that Ogunwusi was using the uniforms, carrying the insignia of a police sergeant, to rob and dispossess people of their personal effects.

According to him, the suspect was arrested at Efon Alaaye Ekiti on Aug. 6 around 10 p.m. during a stop and search operation conducted by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

“The suspect was in possession of two stolen lorry batteries upon his arrest.

“During interrogation, Ogunwusi claimed to be a Police Officer but it was later revealed that he was a fake policeman.

“Investigation revealed that Femi Ogunwusi has been indulging in different criminal activities such as snatching of motorcycles and robbing innocent people of their valuables,” Abutu said.

Abutu listed items recovered from the suspect during a search on his apartment to include one pistol magazine loaded with 13 9MM ammunition, 50 rounds of 9MM live ammunition as well as two Mobile Police uniforms, among others.

Ogunwusi, who claimed to hail from Ile-Ife in Osun State, confessed to owning the police uniforms that carried the name Alfred Felix with service number 188088.

He claimed that the uniforms were given to him by a man from Calabar in Cross Rivers State.

“I have not used the uniforms to commit crime. I brought them from Ile-Ife recently, so that I can burn them and the police later found them in my house during a search,” he said.

Abutu said the command also nabbed one Femi Akinola for allegedly posing as an informant to the bandits that attacked one Orisan Oluwasesan and killed him along Ayetoro-Ewu road while abducting his wife and daughter.

The PPRO said the RRS operatives also nabbed one Segun Adeosun, who allegedly specialised in snatching motorcycles and other valuables from owners.

“It was revealed that Abdullahi Ashimu, an okada rider, was stopped by the suspect at Oke-Ila, Ado Ekiti, and asked him to convey him to Ajebamidele.

“On getting to his destination, he attacked him with a dagger and forcefully collected a sum of N10,000 from him and also attempted to snatch his motorcycle.

“But luck ran against him and he was apprehended by some residents after the victim raised alarm,” he said.

Other suspects paraded by the command for allegedly burgling some shops at Similoluwa and Ajebamidele Areas of Ado-Ekiti, are Akinola Olufemi, Ogundairo Shola, Abodunde Shona, Kayode Folowosele and Oyekale Bolaji.

