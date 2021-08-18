Makinde has made PDP, South-West proud, says Owokoniran

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde (left) and Rahman Owokoniran

The General Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Zone, Rahman Owokoniran, has commended Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over his landmarks achievements and giving of a human face to governance, saying the governor had made the party and the South-West region proud.

According to Owokoniran, Makinde is a blessing not only to Oyo State, but the South-West region of the country.

“His style of governance, his relationship and engagement with people are contributory factors to his success as a true leader,” he said.

Owokoniran described Governor Makinde’s administration as an integrated system of governance that rekindled hope in Nigerian youths as visionary leaders.

Recall that an inaugural flight landed on Ibadan Airport on Tuesday, August 17, for which many praised the governor’s astute leadership style.

Reacting on Wednesday in a statement, Owokoniran said he was not surprised that Makinde achieved that feat in his drive to take the state to the glorious position it once occupied in Africa.

“Makinde is surely but steadily changing the face of Oyo State with his spectacular achievements in all areas of human endeavours.

“He is steadily touching the lives of his people. From the onset, Governor Makinde’s administration had always showed promise.

“True to his words, his continuous hallmark achievements are there for everybody to see.

“For these reasons, on behalf of the South-West Region, I salute him and his style of leadership. He is a confirmed true blessing to our region.

“He is a visionary leader who consults widely in decision making. Better yet, his ability to maintain excellent relationship with other arms of government is next to none.

“In the two years of his first tenure, Governor Seyi Makinde has won the hearts and minds of the people by his achievements; his tenure has seen to the payment of N13 billion pension arrears from 2010 to 2014.

“There is currently a recruiting exercise of 7,000 teachers; 2,000 non-teaching staff and 1,600 night guards into post-primary schools by the Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM.

“Governor Makinde has completed several road projects initiated by his predecessor, late Ajumobi.

“These include the Lekan Salami Stadium, remodelling of bus terminals, bike and bus terminals at Agodi Gate and reconstruction of Akesan Market in Ogbomosho town.

“And the result of the airport project is the Air Peace Airline that has opened the Abuja-Ibadan route,” Owokoniran enthused.

On Makinde’s role in the party, Owokoniran noted that his astute personality and skilful handling of delicate matters contributed in no small measure to the successful South-West zonal congress of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State in April.

“His genuine pursuit for peace has further led to his encouragement of PDP stakeholders and party faithful in the South-West to embrace peace and work in unity in preparation for winning 2023 elections,” Owokoniran stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria