Chief Executive Officer of Golden House Nigeria and ,Beautician, Egbedi Lucky Goldenclaim has said he plans an award event soon.

The Beautician, who wrote on his social media page @goldtiful stated that, Made of Gold Award is a brain child of Golden House Nigeria, a beauty house with records of events hosting.

“We have hosted many events like the runway show, we are packaging a beauty pageantry, and the upcoming award event is a big boost for our brand too.

“The award event is put together to appreciate the best in the entertainment industry, and nominations for different categories will be purely on merit.

“We have to encourage our young entertainers who has not made a name in the industry, so that they can grow into superstars.

“Award events like this, brings publicity and showcases new talents that people may not have been aware, and with this, brands get to sign them on,” Egbedi said.