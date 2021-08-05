Sylvia Dabota Simon-Hart, Valerie Ibinye Eno, and Ovo Oghene Okome- representatives of Lucille Education Center were full of joy as they emerged winners of the pilot edition of the NLNG Science Quiz Competition, held in Bonny, Rivers State.

The much-appraised NLNG Science Quiz that had its first stage on the July 24, 2021, which was termed the Olympiad stage had 248 students from over 20 secondary schools in Bonny.

The competition ended on July 31,2021, with the grand finale and award ceremony.

Unlike the Olympiad stage, which took a computer-based testing format, the grand finale was administered with a remarkable quiz application on tablets and projectors: a state-of-the-art technology from the facilitators, Dragnet Solutions.

The four highest-scoring schools in the SS 2 category in the Olympiad stage took part in the grand finale. These schools include Bonny National Grammar School, Faith Academy Secondary School, Legacy International College, Finima and Lucille Education Center.

A statement by the General Manager, NLNG External Relations, Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams said:“We chose to hold this ev ent because we believe that science students, especially those in secondary schools need to be better-prepared to meet up with the changes and technological advancements going on globally, especially by focusing on creating a levelled-playing ground by using computer based test to assess each students’ academic abilities and to also challenge teachers in secondary schools in Bonny Island to pay attention in teaching and assessing students using the computer systems.”

The historic Grand Finale had the attendance of dignitaries from Bonny Island, representatives from the Rivers State Ministry of Education, officials from Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (STAN) and all applauded the initiative from NLNG, the style and transparency of the process, and the several gifts that were presented.

Chief Haniel Jack Wilson Pepple- Vice Chairman, Bonny Chief’s Council, Chief in Charge of Education, addressing the audience at the event on behalf of the Bonny Kingdom, expressed gratitude, and stated that “the introduction of computer-based test and tablets for this year’s science quiz competition for secondary schools in Bonny Island is a great step that is well commendable by our people. The development of a nation is not the sole responsibility of a nation. NLNG Bonny Island has done so well to the people of Bonny Kingdom. I believe that NLNG will continue to carry out this magnitude of project in the coming years.

However, we also want to use this medium to encourage NLNG to initiate this program for primary schools as well. As you can also see, tertiary institutions are already springing up in Bonny Island and we expect same effort will also go to them.”

While speaking to a teacher from the winning school, Mr Godwin Inni said, “our students winning this competition tells me that the extra work teachers from our school put in, is something we must continue. This victory is an opportunity to show the world that our school is a great school.”

Lucille Education Center were deserved winners with 720 points, with their student-representatives going home with laptops, sponsored coding program, branded items worth over 20,000 naira and science textbooks worth over 20,000 naira. Lucille Education Center were also awarded science laboratory equipment worth 1.5 million naira, science text books worth over 500,000 naira a branded NLNG trophy.

Faith Academy Secondary school lost the grand prize by whiskers and emerged as worthy first runner up with 715 points and their representing students were awarded with laptops, branded items worth 15,000 naira and science textbooks worth 15,000 naira. The school was rewarded science lab equipment worth 1 million naira and Science textbooks worth over 400,000 naira.

Legacy International College, Finima finished third and their students were awarded laptops, branded gifts worth 10,000 naira and science textbooks worth 10,000 naira. The school was also awarded with science laboratory equipment worth 500,000 naira and science textbooks worth over 300,000 naira.

Bonny National Grammar school students also went home with some branded gift items as a form of encouragement and reward for making it to the grand Finale and Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams announced that more gift items would be presented to them after the event.

The teachers of these students in science subjects (Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science) also smiled home with gift items worth over 15,000 naira.

Other outstanding students from the Olympiad stage were awarded with consolation prizes.

In an interview with the winning students, Slyvia had this to say, “We were so confident that our school would win because we studied and worked hard to prepare for this competition” she added that “we want to use this opportunity to encourage students from other schools that made it to the Grand Finale but could not win the trophy, that they should brace up, study hard, and believe that next year they can do much better.”

