The road to success can get pretty bumpy sometimes. You’ll be facing many challenges. You’ll be faced by competition. You’ll have to make many sacrifices. Those obstacles are inevitable. What ends up happening is that people tend to sacrifice their own personal lives for the sake of their ambitions, or they fall for all the negative comments they receive. According to Glenn Vo, those are the 2 biggest challenges a young entrepreneur will face.

Dr. Glenn Vo, a dentist and serial entrepreneur, identifies finding the correct work-life balance as the biggest challenge. It’s normal for anyone that’s driven to success to put his head down and work really hard. However, losing yourself in your work can be extremely dangerous. As Dr. Glenn Vo says, “it isn’t until you take a breather and look at it, and you see that everything is burned down to the ground”.

To recover that balance, you need to identify your hobbies outside of work. It could be anything going from going to the gym, reading, spending time with family, and so on. The next step is to prioritize. Out of this list, select the ones that leave you the most fulfilled and happy.

Another drawback you’ll face is the destructive criticism you’ll receive for doing something new. People tend to hate what’s new and will call you out as crazy for trying to innovate. It’s normal to get hurt by these comments. Even Dr. Glenn Vo got affected by them. You should just realize that you’re not working for those people, and everything will turn out just fine.

Listen, if you’re facing one of these challenges, it’s totally normal. Everyone goes through that. In fact, when Glenn started out, he was working hard to launch his first dental practice while facing heavy backlash. Today he turned it into a multi-million dollar business, he started a marketing agency as well as a platform serving over 50,000 people.

