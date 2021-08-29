Kelvin Anagbogu, a Nigerian comedian who appears to have been inspired by his mother to pursue a career in comedy, has been steadily improving his skills. While this is true, the comedian known as Lord Lamba has topped the list of Nigerian content creators who go above and beyond to produce creative content.

However, he has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt why it is critical to instill enthusiasm in one’s daily activities, and he believes that the reward for hard work is never-ending.

Recently, Lord Lamba has been attributed with the Nigeria Choice Awards, as Nigeria best content creator of the year. This was held on August 29th, 2021, and was hosted by Triple O Entertainment.

While the event was in progress, the honoree, Lord Lamba, was spotted dressed for the occasion and appeared to be personable and well-spoken. As a result, he was subjected to a slew of interviews as a result of the extensive media coverage.

Lord Lamba and his production team, on the other hand, are well-known for contemporary skit production, and he is the talk of most social media users. This is because no one can deny the fantastic production he and his team put together. As a result, Lord Lamba has created thousands of comedy skits that are creatively related to his niche, such as All men want is love and attention, Billionaire season (a short story), How to understand a woman, and so on.

Finally, our reporter gathered facts as Lord Lamba took to Instagram, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to his fans with the following caption:

“I am so lucky to have such heavenly supporters on all my social media platforms, your continuous appreciation and response from you all helped me reach this position, we never thought of reaching this far in such a short time, Thank you so much for your love and support, God bless you.

However, his posts drew hundreds of new congratulatory comments from well-wishers who expressed their thoughts and expectations.