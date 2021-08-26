By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Luxurious shoe manufacturing firm, JésùSégunlondon shoes has commenced plans to launch into the African market by first quarter of 2022.

Founder of the London based shoemaking company, Andrew JésùSégun MacKenzie, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said that the company has started building its first showroom at Ghana.

According to him, “Our showroom is currently under construction at the Kempiski Hotel Accra Ghana and we anticipate launching an outlet in Lagos and Abuja for 2022. After we have established our business in Nigeria we will move to other African countries.”

He said Africa has a huge market with high volume of potentials which his company was committed to explore.

He said, “Africa has one of the highest markets in the fashion industry and we are committed to explore that market for the benefit of the youthful African population and for our brand.”

Born to British-Nigerian parents, Macknezie established JésùSégunlondon shoes in 2016 and since its inception, the shoe brand has enjoyed large patronage and has been worn by celebrities from all over the world including rapper 50 Cent, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapps, Joe Lo Truglio of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame, UK comedian and actor Richard Blackwood, and Ghanaian actor Michael Blackson.

The brand has also been featured in various international fashion shows.

“JésùSégunlondon’s designs have also been showcased during New York, London and Africa fashion weeks,” he concluded.