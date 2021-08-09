Uchechi Emelonye has explained that the “Little BlackBird” single she released on December 15, 2020, is a song about her experience as a black girl in a white-dominated environment.

Emelonye, the daughter of a UN diplomat had lived across six countries on three continents, including Macedonia, where her family was the only black people in the country and she was the only black girl in class. “Little BlackBird,” she avowed, not only expresses her experience “but [also] the experience of other beautiful black girls I had come across.”

According to her: “Growing up in a few white-dominated spaces, I had realised that my race was a big part of who I was. I started having more conversations about this and realised I was not the only one who felt this way and even if we had varying degrees of experiences the unifying message is that we should always love who we are.”

She added, ” Little Blackbird is a song of empowerment because the underlining message is that a black girl is beautiful, smart and can be anything she wants to and do anything she put her mind to.”

The singer, a law student at Lancaster University, United Kingdom, also disclosed the song’s creative writing process.

“To write the chorus probably took me a few minutes. The verse, on the other hand, took about two years. I always went back to the song to refine and change things. When I got the opportunity to work with my producers, they made me start from scratch. So, with the help of my older brother, my friends and my experience, we managed to write it in a night,” she recounted.

Uchechi Emelonye further disclosed that the song’s video which was recently shot by Sesan, a seasoned and sought-after music video director is obviously going to be a Cinematic experience for her fans; “fans should expect a cinematic experience that will leave them feeling emotions they did not know they had.”

“Little BlackBird,” she avowed, is just the tip of an iceberg.

“Fans should expect more music that they can enjoy and relate to. I have many projects waiting to be brought to life, and hopefully, some collaborations. Fans should expect to be taken on a journey because this is just the beginning,” she stated.