Roseline Afije popularly known as Liquorose has become the first Housemate from the Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV tagged “Shine Ya Eye” to have over one million followers on Instagram.

One Tuesday the handlers of the Housemate celebrated 1.1 followers raising anxiety and enthusiasm as to the Edo State born girl’s prospects in the Big Brother House.

In less than a week Liquorose has caught the fancy and admiration of the show’s viewers for her beauty, poise and inter-personal skills in dealing with issues and people. Not to talk of last Saturday’s party where she put her dancing skill to good effect to win many accolades.

Afije Rosaline Omokhoa, also known as Liquorose, has proven her passion for dancing and acting; the BBNaija housemate is one of the three Girls Got Bold (GGB) dance crew, alongside Efiokwu and Odiley.

Liquorose is also an actress, and her crew, GGB, has worked with musicians such as 2face, Harrysong, Yemi Alade, Patoranking, Timaya, Kizz Daniel, etc. Many of her fans have always questioned her sexuality because of her tomboy style and different hairstyles.

Liquorose had her primary and secondary school education from Itire Nursery and Primary school and Del International College, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos State. She graduated from the University of Lagos.

The 26-year old dancer, who discovered her passion and talent quite early enough, attributed her success and achievement to hard work and sheer grit. She has featured in movies including The Johnsons, The OAP and a short film titled HEX.

She displayed her dancing skills in Cho.