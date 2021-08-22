Joining the Marine Corps is a lifelong commitment to honor, courage, and commitment. Every minute of their lives is infused with the devotion to fueling the body, mind, and soul, as each day takes them closer to a deeper feeling of self-discipline and accomplishment. We meet with Kagan Dunlap, a Marine officer who enlisted in 2014 and began the transition to become an Officer in 2017, as he shares with us a day in the life of a Marine. We seek to understand what it is like to be a Marine faithfully serving in the United States of America.

The story of Kagan Dunlap is incredible. He is notable in the Marine circles not only for his service in 2nd Battalion 3rd Marines, but also for his leadership skills and abilities. He served as a gunner, a driver and then a Vehicle Commander and Section Leader in the Weapons Company with the Combined Anti-Armor Teams. Kagan is also a graduate in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Working in a tough career has made fitness an important part of his life. Kagan’s decision to join the Marines was largely motivated by patriotism and self-improvement. He had always wanted to serve his nation alongside other like-minded individuals. His enthusiasm for health, wellness, and fitness fits in perfectly with this professional path.

According to Kagan, taking the Oath of Enlistment or the Oath of Office to Commission in the Marine Corps are a symbol of commitment to support and defend the Constitution of The United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic. To prosper in the Marine community, however, good personal qualities, strong and savvy leadership abilities, tenacity, and discipline are required. “A normal day begins before the sun rises and normally begins with physical training followed by daily tasks, and constantly changing activities including tactical training and leadership development.”

“Marine life, like any other career, comes with its own share of hardships like being away from family for extended periods of time, but you also get to enjoy your downtime. It’s also an incredibly rewarding experience having the chance to work with other outstanding individuals from all walks of life,” Kagan explains.

Kagan continues, “I will say however, that the experience and approach to work and life in general of a Marine is radically different.” Long hours and intense work necessitate a high level of discipline, determination, and motivation oftentimes without any tangible reward. These concepts have also been the cornerstone that has fueled his enthusiasm for health and fitness as a fitness and nutrition enthusiast.

For the past 14 years, Kagan has been doing endurance and resistance training on a regular basis. He intends to assist others by providing coaching advice based on his personal training experiences and extensive nutritional understanding. “I want people to know that there are genuine and practical diet and fitness solutions that can help them attain their ideal body and health goals. There are tons of fad diets and routines out in the market these days that can sometimes take a backseat to common sense and simple solutions,” says Kagan Dunlap.

Kagan shows us that serving as a Marine is a very fulfilling profession and that living as one brings a lot of personal satisfaction. Marines not only appreciate the way of life they all defend, but they also enjoy an endless life of possibilities in which they can pursue their aspirations and goals while maintaining their unwavering faith in the nation. They live to make a positive difference in people’s lives, and the lessons they’ve learned evidently stay with them both consciously and intuitively.