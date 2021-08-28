By Onozure Dania

Liberty Assured Limited has been awarded Outstanding Digital Lending Company of the Year 2021 by Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s leading marketing and advertising publication.

The award was given to Liberty Assured Limited for offering smart, excellent financial and digital lending services within the low, middle and upper-level investment market with top-notch innovation in Nigeria.

The award was unveiled on Friday was part of activities to mark the 18th anniversary of Marketing Edge.

In his award acceptance speech, Oritsetinmeyin Igbene, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Liberty Assured Limited, said the recognition would greatly boost and accelerate the company’s commitment to serving its customers better.

He said: “Liberty Assured is Nigeria’s pioneer leader in digital lending and this business comes with a whole lot of innovation. Our innovation comes from putting people ahead of profits.

“With all pleasure, I receive this award with great honour and appreciation. It is indeed a great booster and accelerator to do more in serving our customers. We thank the organizers for recognizing our hard labour in very difficult economic times; this is truly a heartwarming moment of my life,” he said.

Liberty Assured is fast making a phenomenal headway in the financial industry in Nigeria, Africa’s largest market.

Some of the company’s solutions include instant loans in 5mins, deployment of digital underwriting and digital collection tool. The company launched the first industry Artificial Intelligence Predictive Analysis/Credit Scoring Model. As a leading digital lending firm, it uses its Mobile App and Web App collection solution to enhance customer delivery services.

The company’s high performing range of products include Liberty Pay, a core digital lending product that caters to the financial needs of public servants in states and federal parastatals across the country; and Liberty Cred – Mobile App, a loan product that provides mobile access of the Liberty Nano loan offering and is accessible to Liberty Assured customers across the country.

Others are Liberty Rebirth, a business solutions and enhancement business process that helps drive business growth within the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector and avails loan offering up to N500,000 to help Micro SMEs with working capital to remain in business as integral part of the economy; and Liberty Bridge, a product that is designed to fill the business financial and mass inclusion gap within the market men/women.

Lagos State was the official partner to the event and Governor of Lagos State represented Nigerian Governors at the forum emphasizing the need for governors to have improved marketing habits.

He noted: “As the Chief Marketing Officer of Lagos State it is my duty to put down both organisational structures and physical infrastructure to enhance the state marketability. I, hereby, encourage my other Governor colleagues of whom I represent here to also see the need to boost their states corporate marketability as this will lead to the overall National countrywide marketability.

Speaking on the core of the business, Igbene, who also serves as the Finance and Audit Board Committee Chairman, said by virtue of the company’s business model, investors are guaranteed high returns on investment (ROI), while also encouraging investors to key in.

He said: “As we look into the future to serve more customers, we have the capacity to serve over 10 million customers across Nigeria and we are happy to serve. We will continue to make innovation our watchword.”

Yetunde Saba, the company’s Executive Director, who serves on the Board as Committee Chairman for Human Capital and Corporate Social Responsibility, said in an interview that the fruition of Liberty Assured came from the need to provide bridge financing to the real estate architecture and construction market.

She said the recent cutting-edge innovation of digital lending sprang from the COVID-19 era after observing the gaps in the marketplace and that the company developed a safer market strategy that secures both investor and clients’ funds.

“Our business is life. We have been impacting thousands of lives. Our business model focuses on providing financial services to Federal Government employees. When we give loans to salary account holders, Remita helps with collection process. Customer journey is simple as it only involves the customer to go to the website or dial our USSD code. We are glad to be Nigeria’s financial innovation company,” the Executive Director said.

She seized the opportunity to invite the general public to the launch of the company’s Whisper SMS product on September 6, 2021, urging the public to log on to Whisper SMS to join the event.