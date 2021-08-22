By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising Afro-pop artist, Lewymade who has been the talk of the town in the ancient city of Benin, Edo State has decided that he’s ready to give back to his loyal fans as they’ve been with him on his musical ride all through the years.

Born Jesurobo Humphrey, this Edo-born and bred just released his new single titled “TDK” (They Don’t Know) and has decided to give out cash prizes to fans and friends who can make creative videos with the jam.

Lewy is signed under Made Nation Records and his consistency as a fast-rising artist definitely speaks for him.

