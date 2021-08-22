One of Africa’s biggest award recognition and honour, famously known as Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Award has released names of confirmed Nominees for the 2021 edition of prestigious Award Ceremony. The Nominees were released ahead of the forthcoming 2021 edition, holding on the 2nd of November at Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Abuja.

According to reports, the Nominees for the award category of Brand Influencer of the Year 2021 includes Japheth Joshua Omojuwa, a Nigerian blogger, Author, public speaker, socio-economic, political commentator and social media expert. A columnist with The Punch newspaper, Leadership newspaper and Naij.com, Bilal Gaya, a Socialite and prominent Kano born brand influencer, Alex Nwankwo, a famous multiple award winning Publicist, writer and Publisher of StatePress, Abuja Press, Alex Reports, Anambra Update, Attention Magazine and Media Director of several notable Organizations across Nigeria and Linda Ikeji, a popular Nigerian Blogger and Social media Influencer.

The nomination of Linda ikeji, Japhet Omojuwa, AlexReports, Bilal Gaya for the award category of Brand Influencer Of The Year 2021 was premised on their outstanding capacity, intellectual contributions and ability to influence publicity for brands, institutions and personalities across Nigeria. Fortunately one amongst the four Nominees will be confirmed for the Award.

Over the years, the prestigious Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Award has honoured and recognised several notable and distinguished Personalities across Nigeria, recording one of the most well attended award events in Nigeria. However, the renowned Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Award is endorsed by the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council-AU-ECOSOCC, which is an advisory body of the African Union(AU).