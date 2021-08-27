Olumide Akpata

By Innocent Anaba

Olumide Akpata has unveiled the Association’s partnership with the foremost LegalTech company, LawPavilion to provide an efficient legal research tool, Primsol, to members of the Association.

The partnership, according to the President, is the association’s way of enhancing legal research and the overall practice of its members.

Speaking further on the partnership, Ope Olugasa, the MD of LawPavilion Business Solutions described the partnership as the LegalTech giant’s “Biggest Promo Ever.”

He explained that through this partnership, beneficiaries would enjoy up to 97 percent discount off the annual subscription price for its flagship product, LawPavilion Primsol and to even top that, beneficiaries would also have easy access to mobile legal research via LawPavilion on WhatsApp.

He observed that although the partnership amounted to up to 97 percent discount off one of its flagship products – LawPavilion Primsol; it was the company’s way of showing empathy with Africa’s largest bar and the legal industry as a whole, on the recent chequered three-fold disruption: Covid, #EndSars and JUSUN strike that has assailed the legal industry and lawyers’ means of livelihood.

Shedding light on the nature of the partnership, Olugasa explained that the beneficiaries of this year’s partnership, just like last year, include legal practitioners between 1 – 7 years post-call, who have paid their practicing fees and branch dues on or before March 31, 2021. This category will be entitled to the NBA-LawPavilion professional leverage package for free.

He expatiated that this year’s partnership also includes other legal practitioners that are eight years and above post-call, who have paid their annual bar practicing fees and branch dues as and when due. This other category, Olugasa explained, have the coupon to subscribe to the NBA-LawPavilion professional leverage package at up to 97 percent discount.

Olugasa disclosed that the product offering for this year’s partnership is also more extensive, to accommodate all areas of legal research needs of both litigation and commercial legal practitioners.

He described what LawPavilion is offering beneficiaries of this partnership as ‘holistic legal research tool’.

He explicated that beyond law report as its known, the beneficiaries would have access to analytics, Precedents Forms and Agreements Templates with insight notes, Rules of Court, Regulations of the different MDAs in Nigeria, Commercial High Court Cases and Arbitration Rules, among others as well as the easy access to mobile legal research via WhatsApp.

Olugasa reiterated that the robust access that this partnership offers was the company’s way of demonstrating its readiness to work with the legal industry for a tech-driven rebound.

Olugasa appealed to all legal practitioners to take advantage of this unique package for Professional Leverage, as championed by the NBA, to avoid being left behind in the cutting edge 21st Century legal practice.

He opined that as the association strives to ensure all members were at par with the current trends in global development, each practitioner should endeavour to leverage on this opportunity to remain relevant in the scheme of practice.

While pointing out that the coupon can only be activated from August 23 to October 6, 2021, Olugasa recalled that some of the beneficiaries from last year’s partnership didn’t cash in on the opportunity on time.

He enjoins persons eligible for the partnership to visit the NBA’s website to confirm their status and activate their accounts to take full advantage of the partnership before it times out.

On whether LawPavilion was open to more partnership, Olugasa said, yes. He said that despite the fact that LawPavilion has been championing legaltech and technology driven legal service delivery in Africa for over 15 years during which judges and legal luminaries have come to rely heavily on LawPavilion for their legal research needs, it has never rested on its oars.

He added that the company’s mandate was to digitally transform Africa’s legal sector, starting with Nigeria and re-affirmed that commitment. He highlighted how LawPavilion has recently partnered the Lagos State Government on the e-publishing of their Laws as well as Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, NIALS, and some major Law Faculties of Universities in Nigeria, on the e-publishing and online sales of their textbooks and journals.

In the same vein, the Chairman, NBA National Welfare Committee Y.C Maikyau, SAN, commended the President of the NBA, Mr Akpata, and the Managing Director of LawPavilion, Mr Olugasa on the successful brokering of the partnership.

He also thanked members of the National Welfare Committee for their resourcefulness and efforts. He added that the NBA President has yet demonstrated his commitment to the professional development and welfare of the association’s members, especially the younger colleagues.

He congratulated the entire members of the NBA on this subsidy and urged them to take gainful advantage of same to improve their practice.

We also spoke to Mr. Tobi Adebowale, the Chairman of the Young Lawyers Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA-YLF) over the weekend. He expressed his gratitude to the NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata and the Management of Law Pavilion, for this partnership to provide free subscription to Law Pavilion Primsol for young lawyers. He also expressed delight over the introduction of additional features such as access to legal research through WhatsApp. He emphasized the NBA-YLF’s belief that access to legal research remains one of the most effective ways to support the growth and professional development of young lawyers. He urged all young lawyers to maximize the all-encompassing package now made available to young lawyers.

