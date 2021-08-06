Umeoji

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ifeanyi Momah, has appealed to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and factional chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA,Victor Oye, to rally round the party’s candidate in the forth coming Anambra State governorship election, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji ahead of the poll.

The appeal came on the heels of issuance of nomination form to Hon. Umeoji and his appendage of signature on the form believed to have sealed the fate of other aspirants who contested the party’s primary against him.

The Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly,who led over 10 other lawmakers and the APGA State auditor ,all welcomed the development and expressed the readiness of the APGA family and stakeholders to hit the ground running towards bringing landslide victory for Umeoji.

They appealed to Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Victor Oye and Prof. Charles Soludo to as one family rally round Umeoji who,they noted,” holds the key to APGA victory to help develop on the agenda of APGA to keep doing more and expanding the good works of the party.”

“The road is now closed for the ambition of former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo to be the Governorship candidate of APGA and Chief Victor Oye to upturn his sack as APGA Chairman with the issuance of Nomination Forms by INEC and acceptance of the filled Nomination Forms containing the list of Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji’s nominators as required by Section 32 of the Electoral Act. The official deadline for making the submission closed today been 6th August 2021,” a statement by APGA National Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere,on Friday in Abuja, claimed.

According to him, “This phase which is a statutory process that marks the close of the process of nomination of candidates has thrown the Soludo camp into disarray and seems to have buried the guber ambition which could not fly..”

“Majority of APGA chieftains and House of Assembly lawmakers who spoke described the latest development as victory for APGA members who have stood with Umeoji and willing to sink and die for his ticket,” the statement added.