By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Comrade Issa Aremi, has said that Mr Mohammed Fawehinmi, the son of the legendary human rights activist, was against injustice, greed and repression while alive.

In a statement Aremu issued to journalists on Friday, he said “on behalf of the Chairman, Governing Council, management and staff of the Institute commiserates with the family of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, friends and associates on the death of Mr Mohammed Fawehinmi the son of the legendary human rights activist! Fighters hardly say goodbye! Muhammed a freedom fighter is no exception.”

“The late Mohammed Fawehinmi who is a graduate of Business administration from the University of Lagos and an LLB degree holder from the University of Buckingham died at 52 on the eve of International YOUTH DAY. Mohammed shows that it’s not how long but how well.”

“His life also reveals that there’s ability in disability! Even in a wheelchair following an unfortunate auto accident that paralyzed him for decades, his voice was nonetheless strident against injustice, greed and repression. He ably represented his father at the historic post humour honour for the heroes of Nigeria Democracy on June 12 in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari. “

“May Allah grant the entire Chief Gani Fawenhinmi family, especially his aged mother, children, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable and irreplaceable loss, and admit the departed soul into aljanat Firdaus, amen,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria