



Executive Secretary, Mrs Adebukola Agbaminoja

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) says it plans to reposition the entertainment industry for utmost revenue generation.

Its Executive Secretary, Mrs Adebukola Agbaminoja, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Agbaminoja said that repositioning the industry was important to also enable the sector generate enough

employment opportunities for the creative talents.

According to her, the LSFVSB stakeholders conference holding in Lagos on Tuesday will assist in evaluating ways the industry can be repositioned.

She said the theme of the conference is: “Content Development as a Driver for Sustainable Growth in the Film and Video Industry.”

“The conference is organised in pursuant to the state government’s commitment to reposition the entertainment sector to fulfil its potential as a primary revenue generator and employer of creative talents,” she said.

According to her, the forum will also facilitate the positive collaboration of all stakeholders to chart a way forward for the industry.

She said it was vital for the film and video industry to support the efforts of the present administration in the tourism and entertainment sector.

“Lagos State Government is committed to utilising creative arts of which film and video are germane as tools for economic growth and development in the state.

“We, therefore, must project contents that mirror our desired goals,” Agbaminoja said.

The executive secretary noted that the conference would explore the potential in content delivery as a tool for catalysing indigenous film-making capacity development.

” The Stakeholders’ Conference is a bridge-building initiative to facilitate interaction with stakeholders on content delivery that will improve the industry and socio-economic growth of the state. “

Speakers at the event will include Prof. Sola Fosudo, Head of Department, Theatre Arts & Music, Lagos State University; Mr Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Chairman, Audio-Visual Rights Society of Nigeria.

Others are: Mr Femi Odugbemi, Founder, Zuri24 Media Lagos; Dr Shaibu Husseini, Cultural Administrator, Film and Media Specialist and Mrs Anthonia Oredipe, of the Directorate of Citizens’ Right, Lagos State Ministry of Justice.