LandWey’s Isimi Lagos has contributed to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its tree farm initiative.

The green initiative was created to contribute meaningfully to the UN’s SDG established in 2015 to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss.

Speaking at the Isimi Lagos Project Introduction Festival and Tree Farm Initiative at Epe, Lagos, Olawale Ayilara, Group Managing Director, LandWey investment Limited said the initiative, a key part of the Polo and Wellness City, also helps to largely retain and maintain the natural state of Isimi Lagos as the buildings, road networks and other infrastructure will be built around the existing geological structure.

“On a small commercial scale, the green initiative will also provide a nursery to grow and nurture unique and endangered trees for people looking to contribute their quota to the UN’s SDG goals by growing their own trees,” He further said.

Other features of the Wellness City will include a tech valley, solar-driven power solution, state of-the-art golf and polo course, farm-to-table experience, eco-friendly transportation to mention a few.

Located in the heart of Epe, Isimi Lagos is Nigeria’s First Polo and Wellness City with spaces inspired by nature, powered by technology and crafted for all-round peace of mind and body.