By Vincent Ujumadu

The frequent attacks on business houses and residents of elders in Isuaniocha in Awka North local government area of Anambra State have been traced to the alleged sale of land in the area by some notable indigenes without involving the youths.

In the latest attack, several people were wounded and property worth millions of naira destroyed by the armed men.

It was initially thought that the attacks were by unknown armed men only to be found out later that youths of the community were responsible for them.

A source told Vanguard that youths of the community were aggrieved about the activities of their leaders, who allegedly sold land without remitting what was due to the youths into their account.

According to an eye witness, Miss Peace Patrick, who works in one of the guest houses destroyed by the youths, about thirty youths carrying dangerous weapons had descended on the people, beating up everyone and destroying household effects.

She said the hoodlums carted away television sets, refrigerators, assorted drinks, foams, and large sum of money.

She said: “I was inside the room when they invaded us and started shooting on the window glasses, breaking everywhere and parking our electronic gadgets and phones.”

Two of the injured persons, Mr Onyebuchi Okeke and Mr John Nwankwor, while narrating their experiences, said they were working on a construction site when the hoodlums descended on them.

“We were working on a bridge leading to Otoko community when the boys descended on us and asked us to stop work. Immediately, they started attacking us with machetes, destroying cars and tricycles parked there “, Okeke said

Meanwhile, the community has called on Governor Willie Obiano to intervene in the matter to restore peace in the area, adding that most of the elders have run away from their homes for fear of being attacked.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.