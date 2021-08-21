Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has placed an embargo on the sale of land in the state to forestall land related crises among residents and encroachment on government land.

In a letter sighted by Vanguard on Thursday, the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Ibrahim Kashim on behalf of the government, reemphasised the cancellation of land allocations made in the last minute of the last administration.

“Following the circular on the above subject, dated 16th August, 2021 which conveyed to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies across the State on the directive of His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State on the cancellation of land allocations made in the last minute of the last Administration.

“Subsequent instructions for the stoppage of all land allocation across the State, illegal parcelling, sub-division of land by vendors and enforcement of stop-work order on illegal development by the Bauchi State Urban Planning Development Board. This is to inform the general public that these directives are still in force.

ALSO READ: Flood destroys 170 houses, displaces 1,000 in Kirfi, Bauchi

“Any allocation done from the effective date of these directives without the approval of His Excellency is hereby nullified and voided. Similarly all illegal parcelling and sub-division of land by vendors are hereby prohibited.

“The Bauchi State Urban Planning Development Board is hereby directed to enforce stop-work order without delay. Government officials found guilty of flouting the directives will be dealt with.

“This reminder becomes necessary to address the on-going Government concerns on land related crises, unapproved development including, particularly encroachments on Government’s own lands and the desire of Government to restore key elements of the Bauchi Master Plan.

“By this notice, the general public is hereby warned to desist from such illegal transactions,” the SSG said.

Vanguard News Nigeria