By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC held peacefully across electoral wards in Plateau State.

The State Governor, Simon Lalong in company of the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Noel Donjur and other government functionaries monitored the exercise in some Wards in Jos North local government area.

The Governor commended the party’s stakeholders for the peaceful and smooth conduct of its congresses saying such disposition would further strengthen the party.

He added the elective ward congresses were meant to give the party a stronger foundation for consolidation of its successes in the state and across the country.

Dame Tallen on her part commended party faithful for abiding by the guidelines for the conduct of the exercise, urged them to continue to support the party and encouraged women to be actively involved in party affairs.

At the Gangare Ward, the Ward Chairman, Awwal Ahmad disclosed that there was a consensus hence the 27 candidates including one person with disability and two women who emerged had the support of the Ward.

The situation was not different at the Ibrahim Katsina and Jos Jarawa Wards where the exercise was monitored.

Reports from the Central and Southern zones of the State revealed the exercise was smoothly conducted.

