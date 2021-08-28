Learning And Life Aid Foundation (LALAF), a non-governmental organization in celebration of its One Year Anniversary recognizes the efforts of its Sponsors, Members & Staff who over the past one year have shown a selfless service to humanity.

As part of its show of gratitude, the organisation gave awards to some of its sponsors including Bayelsa State’s House of Representative member Hon. Steve Azaiki, for his outstanding contributions towards the success of the organisation’s recent outreach within local communities in Bayelsa State affected by flood.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion of the anniversary, the president of the foundation, Ms Lilian Alaere Ebifegha noted that the event is dedicated to staff and sponsors who have been working tirelessly to achieve the organisation’s goals.

“LALAF’s vision of reaching out to the needy surpassed unimaginable heights within the space of one year, and this feat was attainable through the efforts of the amazing staff and sponsors of our foundation”, Lilian said.

“We look forward to future partnerships and collaborations with organizations like ours that caters to the needs of people living below the poverty line, because we believe in the long history of humankind, those who learned to collaborate and improvise most effectively have always prevailed.”

Gabrielle Egerue, a trustee of the foundation also expressed her excitement on the first anniversary adding that the organisation will continue to be at the forefront of the campaign for development and improvement of the lives of the needy within and beyond Bayelsa State.