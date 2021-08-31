LAISEC is frustrating efforts at inspecting election materials ― YP

The candidate of the Youth Party in the recently conducted local government election in Lagos, Mrs Tari Taylaur, has expressed great displeasure with LAISEC for frustrating the party’s effort to inspect election materials.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Onigbanjo had on Monday, August 23, granted the party’s request to inspect the election materials for the councillorship election in Ward A, Lekki. Upon receiving the order, LAISEC’s legal director, Mrs Abiola Gbadamosi scheduled a meeting on Thursday, August 26, to inspect the materials at the local government secretariat in Eti-Osa.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Mrs Taylaur stated that “Our lawyers noticed that the ballot papers for all the Polling Units in Eti-Osa Local Government were jumbled in the bag, making it challenging to identify the ballot papers used in Ward A. It was not sorted out nor arranged to allow for easy understanding or comprehension.

“During the inspection, we were informed that the office closes by 4 pm. As such, all inspections on election materials are to be concluded within four hours which was indeed a ridiculous task and a ploy to frustrate us.

At about 3 pm while the inspection was ongoing, our legal representatives realised that they could not meet the deadline. In good faith, they approached the authority to schedule another inspection on Friday, August 27, 2021, to enable them to complete the inspection of the election materials as ordered by the Honourable Court.

“However, our plea was rejected. Deliberately refusing and neglecting the order of the Honourable Tribunal leaves the fate of democracy hanging in the balance,” she said.

