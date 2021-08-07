The Commissioner for Police in Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, says there is no cause for alarm in the ongoing Saturday’s Agege Ward F Runoff election in the state.

Speaking with newsmen at the Ward Collation Centre for the councillorship poll, Sanngo Senior Secondary School, Agege, Odumosu said security was beefed up to prevent breakdown of law and order.

“So far so good, there is no cause for alarm, unlike what happened the other time.

“That is why we are taking preventing steps to make sure there is no threat to law and order for the runoff,” Odumosu said.

The CP, however, said there had been some arrests but the actual number could not be ascertained.

“We met some people here who are not supposed to be here, so we arrested them and we have taken them to the state CID,” he said.

He urged the stakeholders to maintain peace beyond the exercise.

“We have told the stakeholders that our duty is to ensure the election is conducted without rancour and that is what we are doing.

“Security-wise, everywhere is calm,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that collation was ongoing at the centre under the watch of security operatives. (NAN)

