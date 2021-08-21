.

In order to debunk the popular notion of the city of Lagos being a ‘No Man’s Land’, but an indigenous state with rich cultural values, Platinum Entertainment Nigeria in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as well as the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), is set to host the maiden edition of Queen of Ibile Pageant Awards and Reality Show.

IBILE asides from being a Yoruba word meaning “indigenous daughter or son of the soil” is also an acronym derived from the 5 administrative divisions of Lagos State; Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos and Epe.

Re-iterating the ideas behind the project during a press conference during the week, the CEO of Platinum Entertainment Limited and Executive Producer of Queen of Ibile Pageant Awards and Reality show, Olayinka Fatima Edu said the event seeks to redefine contemporary pageantry.

“The mission of Queen of Ibile is to shed more light on the unique identity of Ibile and provide lots of historical insight on the administrative divisions of Lagos state with proper research and documentation gathered from the traditional rulers of each administrative division.”

On his part, The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu said the collaboration is an attestation that the Ministry “welcomes innovations that complement the vision of this present administration for the advancement of Tourism, Arts and Culture in the State.”

The show will see female contestants creating a unique project in the Ibile Mansion for eight weeks while competing for the crown.

Vanguard News Nigeria