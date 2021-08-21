The Youth Party and its councillorship candidate Ward A, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mrs. Tari Taylur, have filed an election petition at the Lagos State Local Government Election Tribunal to dispute the result declared in the election by Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission ,LASIEC.

In the petition filed by their counsel, Adeyemi Candide-Johnson, SAN, they are seeking the cancellation of the exercise they described as discredited election.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, the party said:”You will recall that the election was marred by massive irregularities and substantial non-compliance with extant electoral laws. In at least 8 of the 16 Polling Units earmarked for the election, electoral officers and materials either did not turn up at all or got to polling units very late after most voters had left. Furthermore, about six polling units were illegally relocated to or around a royal palace, which were inaccessible to intending voters.

“There was massive intimidation, with thugs visibly forcing voters to vote for the ruling Party in 3 polling units in Igbokusu. Not to mention the brazen multiple thumb printing by agents of the ruling party.

“In summary, there was massive suppression of votes, intimidation, violence, and substantial non-compliance with the electoral laws. These irregularities contributed to the gigantic voters’ apathy and a lack of confidence in the electoral system observed during the polls. It is no surprise that the average turnout at the election was 2.5% of the registered voters. This poor conduct of the election is putting democracy in peril.

“Consequently, we have resolved to pursue this legal battle to the fullest extent of the law to retrieve the stolen mandate and restore confidence in the electoral process. We expect and trust that the judiciary, being the last hope of the common man, would step up and correct the charade of an election that LASIEC conducted in Ward A, Eti Osa Local Government, Lagos State, on Saturday 24th July 2021.”