By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Without showing any remorse, Stephen John, a farmer in Ore, Odigbo council area of Ondo state confidently said that he derived “so much pleasure raping old women in the farm”.

Stephen was arrested by police detectives in the state after he raped a lady, Fatima Yahaya who was sent on an errand by her mother.

He reportedly grabbed the victim and dragged her into the bush where he had carnal knowledge of her at about 7 am.

Police source said that the suspect always lay ambush for his victim in the farm while he pretends to be working.

Parading the suspect alongside twelve others for criminal activities across the state in recent times, the state police commissioner, Bolaji Salami described the suspect as a serial rapist, adding that he ambushed and raped women in their farms within Ore axis.

Salami said that “On the 5th August, 2021, at about 0830hrs, one Oluwakemi Isaac ‘f’ of Tajudeen Street in Ore, came to Ore Police Station and reported that on same date at about 0700hrs, she sent her daughter Fatima Yahaya on errand, on her way, one Stephen John saw her, grabbed and dragged her into the bush and raped her.

“After the suspect was arrested and taken to Ore Police Station, three women came and reported him as the one who raped them at their different farmlands, using a cutlass to frighten them into submission.

During an interview with Vanguard, the suspect, said he derived pleasure from raping old women in the farm.

When asked why he preferred older women and why in the farm, Stephen said “ l just derived pleasure in sleeping with old women and especially in the farm.

“I just enjoy it with them and in that particular place.

“You know that old women don’t have the strength to struggle with me and they can’t shout much and the farm is usually a lonely place.

When asked why he opted for a younger girl this time, which exposed him, the suspect said he was pressed and when he waited endlessly and couldn’t find his choice, he took advantage of the younger lady who walked into his hands.

The suspect said he used the cutlass to instill fear into his victim before raping them.

According to him “immediately I raise up the cutlass, the women will be helpless and I will have my way after which I will run away”.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner said that the suspect will soon be charged to Court.

In another development, five friends have reportedly gang-raped a girl in Akotogbo in lrele council area of the state. Police commissioner, Salami said that “On the 26th July, 2021, at about 0700hrs, one Ernest Omodayo ‘f’ of Heavenly joy Akotogbo came to the Station and reported that on the same date, as she was coming from a party with her sister, one Igbekele Ajenode ‘m’ and four others accosted her, forcefully dragged her into a room and had carnal knowledge of her against her wish, one after another.

“Two suspects, Olanrewaju and Igbkele had been arrested while effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing ones.

We Parade Suspects to Educate Public

Speaking on the controversy trailing the parade of suspects by the police before the media, the police boss said that “the police do so to enlighten members of the public.

Salami said that “the suspects were being paraded for the public to know what’s happening in the state.

“Members of the public will not know what happened if the suspects were just arrested and charged to court and convicted”.

Vanguard News Nigeria