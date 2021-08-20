Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor,Mr. Babjide SanwoOlu has been commended for his administration’s commitment to delivering quality education across the state.

The commendations came as the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, emerged, the best 3rd Polytechnic in Nigeria, as contained in the Year 2021 Webometric latest ranking for Polytechnic and Colleges of Technologies in Nigeria.

According to the ranking result recently released by the body, the best polytechnic in Nigeria is Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) followed by Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, which came second, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, ratted 3rd best among the 50 ranked Institutions in the country .

While shedding light on the ranking criteria, the Management of Webometric, a leading Spain based Institutions ranking organisation stated that Four ranking factors were used which include: openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and excellence rank, noting that, those four factors were the criteria used to determine which Polytechnic tops the table out of all Polytechnic Institutions in Nigeria.

Webometric ranking of the World Universities/Institutions is the initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas (CSIC), the largest Public Research body in Spain

Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab who expressed joy that LASPOTECH is bouncing back to it’s rightful place, noted that the state government’s general reform of the education sector is beginning to yield positive result.

Wahab recalled that, the Lagos State University LASU under Governor Sanwo- Olu administration in the Year 2020 was also rated as the second best University in Nigeria and one of the best100 Universities in the world.

He said “The governor has given a matching order to ensure that LASU is repositioned to become university of first choice in the whole of Africa in terms of quality researches and academic excellence. My office is determined to do it’s best to ensure that the vision is realized in record time.”

Wahab who expressed optimism that there would be birth of two new state universities soon, noted that “LASU alone can not meet the demand for university admission by students in an emerging Smart City like Lagos with an estimated population of over 22 million people.”

Similarly, the Oba of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun Kasali commended the state government for its efforts in transforming the education of the state to make it rank among the best in the world.

The traditional ruler commended Governor Sanwolu for prioritizing youth development and empowerment in his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda, adding that “the proposed upgrade of the state Polytechnic, Ikorodu to University of Science and Technology and two Colleges of Education in the State to University of Education is a testament of Governor Sanwo Olu government’s commitment to quality education, research development and technological innovations in the state.”

The traditional ruler while assuring the governor of the support of the S)state’s traditional institutions on the proposed Varsities, commended the leadership of the State House of Assembly for backing the Executives’ reforms agenda with quality legislations.

While commending the State Government for promoting the growth of Education in the State, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Adeniran Kasali, said the emergence of LASPOTECH as the 3rd best Polytechnic in the country is in line with the Governor Sanwo Olu administration’s third Pillar of the State’s THEMES’ Development Agenda, which is Education and Technology, adding that, more laurels are on the way in other critical sectors that the state government had performed excellently well.