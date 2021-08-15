By Moses Nosike

Leading seasoning brand, Knorr has announced the launch of its 2021 consumer promo tagged ‘Unwrap and Win Promo’, which will see two winners cart away a cash prize of N500,000 weekly for the next 12 weeks.

According to Knorr, the promo is aimed at rewarding loyal consumers of Knorr by putting a smile on their faces while also encouraging more households to sample its range of products which are made with natural ingredients and rich in flavour.

Speaking on the initiative, the Brand Manager Knorr, Demilade Oresanya, remarked that the promo is the brand’s way of showing customers its appreciation for their loyalty and trust.

“Knorr is a brand that is committed to supporting a healthy lifestyle as well as creating unique taste experiences for families across Nigeria. This promo is a thank you for customers’ constant patronage and trust. We will continue to churn out products that meet their healthy lifestyle and taste.”

In addition to the prize money, the promo also avails consumers the opportunity to win instant prizes like kitchen appliances, cookbooks, cookware, and many other consolation prizes. The gift items can be redeemed at any of the designated centres across the country.

To qualify and participate in the ongoing promo consumers are expected to submit 2 or more empty Knorr wraps at any of its redemption centres across the country, where they will be required to spin a digital wheel for a chance to win an instant prize and then qualify for the weekly raffle draw to stand a chance to win N500,000.

The Knorr Unwrap and Win promo is valid till October 17, 2021. Prizes will be won daily and weekly until the end of the promo. Terms and conditions apply