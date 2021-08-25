King Tea opens up on life as a record label owner, entrepreneur in the US

Emmanuel Babatunde Taiwo

Nigerian born, US-based entrepreneur, artiste manager, Emmanuel Babatunde Taiwo, famously known as King Tea appears to be building an enviable profile for himself in the music and business world.

As a young man who is fast pushing his business brand across Europe, King Tea who is the founder of Tea Music World and Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Tea Group of Companies has a reputation that has earned him recognition and laurels in no small measure.

Born in Ogun State by popular actor, Soji Taiwo, also known as Omobanke, King Tea, at a very young age knew what he wanted his life and career to look like and has continued to work towards making something meaningful out of life despite the odds that starked against him.

The young entrepreneur who is also the founder Kings and Queens furniture, a popular furniture brand in Maryland, US seems to have his hands in many pies as he says he was raised to know that life does not always remain rosy.

This, according to him, gave birth to Kings and Queens furniture as part of his decision to invest wisely and diversify into other businesses that could further help secure his future.

He began his music and entertainment journey on a bigfooting in 2016 when he launched his record label, Tea Music World with a track record of promoting artists such as Lyta, Fireboy, Danny S, Marting Feez, IBNL among others.

Passionate about making not promoting artists but adding value and ensuring that music label is synonymous with quality and melodious tune as this could be felt when in the popular song of music star, IBNL in his Gbemileke song that attracted positive reviews and airplay.

As part of his plans to keep himself relevant, in 2020 in the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic that kept many people at home for months, he launched a talk show Live, which he called ‘Talk With King Tea’ where celebrities including his dad Soji Taiwo, Kolawole Ajeyemi, CDQ, Kunle Afod, Kemi Akorede.

“I am happy about my life and career. I am excited about the dimension my business is also taking as this helps me to focus on other areas of interests including my furniture business.”

Vanguard News Nigeria