By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Kidnappers of the two students of Kogi State Polytechnic, Itakpe Campus have established contact with the victim’s families and are demanding a ransom of N30 million to release the students.

Christianah Momojimoh and another students whose name was just mentioned as Kemi were kidnapped along with a Non – Teaching Staff of the new Confluence University of Science and technology, (CUSTECH) early Monday morning.

A family source of the Christianah, said the kidnappers called yesterday night and initially demanded for N30million but later shifted ground and has negotiated downward to N3 million.

The source said even at that, the family cannot afford the amount as Christianah sister, who is shouldering her education just put to bed through a Ceasetan Section that cost the family all their savings.

The other victim, Kemi, was said to have lost her grandfather a week before her abduction and the family who are based in Kwara state are cash trapped to raise the amount.

The family source said the kidnappers were furious and outrightly rejected the N300,000 the family offered to pay, “The kidnappers said they will not budge until the requested N3 million is reached. They said they have suffered initial lost a week ago, when those they kidnapped were so poor that they could not come up with any reasonable anount.

“They (kidnappers) said their initial victims had no mobile phone with them to even establish contact with any of their family members. And when they came up with a numbers, the family members told them outrightly that they don’t have any money to spare for kidnappers, asking them to keep their victims with them.”

The source said the kidnappers informed them that it was when out of annoyance they were returning the ‘poor victims’ that they saw the two students and lecturer that they decided to exchange them for their lost investement.

“So they have warn us to pay up or risk losing our family members in their custody as they (kidnappears) cannot afford to suffer another loss.”

The students and the CUSTECH staff were kidnapped in front of the Living Faith Church, Osara, a distance of about five minutes drive from their school.

The kidnappers who were said to be carrying assorted dangerous weapons including AK 47 riffles were said to have swooped on them and forcefully dragged them into the forest.

While the State Police are in denial of the abduction, the management of CUSTECH are also keeping mute about any of their staff being kidnnapped.

However, the Executive Chairman of Adavi council area, Mr Joseph Omuya has confirmed the abduction.

The S.A Media and Publicity to the Chairman, Mr. Jamiu Habeeb in a statement on Monday night said the victims were members of the Living Faith Church in Osara community of the council area.

“Yesterday (Monday), kidnappers suspected as Fulani herdsmen attacked a living faith church located in Osara Community, Adavi LGA, and kidnaped three members of the church who were rehearsing at that period.

“The victims are; a staff of CUSTECH, and two students of Kogi State Polytechnic. They are all residing outside the school campus.

“The council chairman to Adavi Local Government, Hon. Joseph Omuya made a prompt visit to Osara Community in the early hour of today (Monday) to confirm the ugly incident that happened overnight which led to the abduction of three members of the living faith church.

“Hon. Joseph Omuya met with the DPO of Osara Police Division and held a closed-door meeting with him. He also visited the Vice-Chancellor of CUSTECH to console him over the staff of the institution who was part of the abduction, he also visited the Ward Head of the Community and finally proceeded to the church where the incident happened.

“The Council Boss assured residents that the government is on top of the situation, urged the residents to remain calm, and stay at home late at night.

“Ever before now, we had series of meetings with the people of Osara Community and entire farm center, told them to restrict every night activities for now, and whoever that want to hold any activity in the night should get appropriate quarters informed and also get their approval to ensure that adequate security is provided, but out of their disobedience, they choose otherwise.”

The statement advised people of the council area to be security-conscious”We all know the security challenges of this country, and the administration under the leadership of his Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello is doing everything humanly possible to keep Kogi State safe, protect lives and property. So, all hands must be on deck to strengthen the peace in our various communities”, Hon. Joseph Omuya remarked.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of the church, Pastor Gabriel was said to have denied knowledge of the rehearsal as all church activities do ends at 4:00 PM.

“I base in Zango Danji, and we were told not to hold any late activity in the church and we’ve been abiding by it. Even as at that, yesterday was Sunday, after our morning service, we closed the church, handover the key to a nearby house where we normally kept it.

“I was shocked when the information got to me today, that three members of my church went behind to hold a night program without my knowledge. The church also has rules, and no any member is allowed to hold any activity in the church without my permission.”

