By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has assured that the Ministry will next week commence the payment of compensation to families and communities dislodge or adversely affected along the Benue state stretch of the ongoing dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi project.

The Minister who made the disclosure when he led a delegation from the Ministry and the project contractors on a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi lamented that the contractors had abandoned the project site due to threats from communities on that stretch of the road.

Represented by the Unit Manager, Road Sector Development Team, RSDT, Engr. Ishaq Mohammed, the Minister said “sometime last month, the contractor informed us that they would stop work on Section Four of the road which is the Benue stretch due to the threats from the communities.

“A compensation payment committee had been set up which was sitting and working out modalities for payment. The Minister invited for a meeting the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume as well as Senator Gabriel Suswam where all the issues were discussed.

“So it was all agreed that we should all come and brief the Governor who would help us resolve the matter with traditional rulers and other stakeholders. But as we speak, the compensation committee would next week commence the payment to those adversely affected by the road project.

“We are here for you to help us resolve the issue so that work on the road can go on because this is a project that is being financed from an external loan facility which is time-bound; it is of utmost importance for the project to continue unhindered.

Giving a background to the face off between the locals and the contractors, the Paramount rulers of the Makurdi-Guma intermediate area, Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende disclosed that “the people had complained that they were not compensated after their houses, farms, and shrines had been destroyed by the contractor.”

The royal father explained that some miscreants and enemies of the state were responsible for threatening the contractor to stop work on the project.

“These were people who had connived with armed herdsmen to attack our communities. They almost killed me and my other Chiefs because we sued for peace and insisted that nobody should embarrass our Governor by their action. At a point they went and reported to the Tor Tiv that I collected N10million from the contractor.

“They even went as far as threatening to kidnap the contractors and also told lies that there are snakes in the area that like eating white people all in a bid to discourage the contractors from executing the project,” the royal father said.

Responding, Governor Samuel Ortom who noted that though the concern of the people were genuine as they deserved to be compensated as it was the standard procedure, however frowned at the behavior of those who tried to hinder the road project warning that the government would not allow anyone frustrate the good intentions of the federal government to dualize road.

“I was embarrassed when the Minister of Works and Housing called me to say that work on the Benue stretch of road had stopped. I will not allow anyone embarrass this government by trying to stop work on that road project.

“If there is any problem bring it to my notice; I do not want anyone threatening to kidnap anybody because if we catch any of our children involved in such despicable act, they would be made to face the music.

“Meanwhile I will undertake to stand in for the Minister, the contractors should go back to site and by next week as promised by the Minister, payment of compensation will commence.”