By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has flagged-off the distribution of seedlings of economic tress to serve as profitable venture and reinforce the fight against desert encouragement.

Forty thousand assorted seedlings of mango, paw-paw, banana, date palm, moringa, guava, orange and Cashew are being distributed to all the twenty-one local government areas of the State for onward distribution to farmers and other beneficiaries to plant and nurture to maturity.

Flagging-off the exercise this Thursday, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, said the distribution of the seedlings would enhance green environment for habitation and enhance economic fortunes of farmers.

He added that the State government would sustain empowerment of farmers in all fields that would boost their capital capacity.

The Governor congratulated the Ministry of Environment for its insight and consistent action in nurturing plants towards making the environment habitable.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu mandated the Ministry to hasten the distribution of the seedlings, urging beneficiaries to utilise them judiciously.

In a remark, the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals Development, Alhaji Hayatu Bawa Jega, expressed appreciation to the Governor for empowering the Ministry to acquire and distribute the economic trees seedlings free to farmers.

He also thanked the SSG and staff of the Ministry of Environment for upholding and promoting the implementation of Environmental policy of incumbent administration.

Alhaji Hayatu Bawa announced that the seedlings would be distributed to local government areas on ‘ first-come first-served’ basis and members of the public who put up their request.

The Commissioner was happy about the achievement of the State Government in reclaiming land from desert encroachment at three point five percent annually.

He indicated that tree planting and subsequent afforestation were effective antidote to desertification.

Alhaji Hayatu Bawa added that Kebbi State has twenty forest reserves throughout the state but unfortunately, some persons engaged in charcoal business have been depleting such reserves.

The Commissioner appealed to the Governor to employ more staff as forest rangers to check unnecessary felling of trees in the forest saying many serving rangers have reached retirement age and disengaged from service.

The Director of forestry in the Ministry, Alhaji Ibrahim Kegudu conducted the SSG, Commissioners and other top government functionaries round the trees nursery and explained the function of each plant.

While explaining the importance of the various seedlings, the Director further added that the free distribution was part of State Government social intervention to people apart from giving them farming inputs.