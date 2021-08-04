By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The kebbi state government through the combined forces of two ministries ‘health and high education’ crackdown on unregistered and substandard private health institutions in the state.

They shut down two unregistered private health colleges in Argungu.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi Tuesday the head of the operation who is also the commissioner ministry for high education professor Muktar Umar Bunza said the team which comprises his permanent secretary Hajia Halima Dikko,Directors of the ministry and some officials of ministry of health visited Jega, Argungu and Birnin kebbi where J. N. J and Dagama’s private health colleges in Argungu were sealed infinitely for failure to register the colleges and for poor or none facilities which will qualify them to operate as private health institutions.

Professor Bunza explained that,the intent of the crackdown is to rid the state of quack health personnel which if left unchecked will constitute health hazards that will negatively affect public health.

Bunza added that, Kebbi state under Senator Atiku Bagudu is committed to standard education in both public and private health colleges,he mentioned Sajo college of nursing and one other in Birnin Kebbi that will be revisited as both were on short holiday when the team visited their schools,he urged those who wants to invest in private institutions to follow the right channels by registering and put standard facilities in their colleges.