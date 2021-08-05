By Haruna Aliyu

Cherubim and Seraphim Church has been in the center of allegations of being fetish from both Christians and Muslims circles due to their mode of dressing and worship, they are nicknamed “the white garments Church.

Speaking in his Church premises in Birnin Kebbi Thursday prophet Oduyebu Taiwo of the holy order of Cherubim and Seraphim said that, those associating the Church with fetish activities are ignorant or quickly forgot the holy Bible, according to him in the book of Moses it stated that, when God invited Moses and when he honoured the call on reaching the place God ordered him to remove his shoes because the place is holy therefore must not be matched with shoes, which means neatness in the place of worship is part of the worship.

Prophet Taiwo explained that God hates odor and dirt, a worshipper must smell good ,since while in the Church is before the angels who take the acts of worship to God for his acceptance “that is why every member of the Church must smell good and must remove his shoes while entering the Church for worship, members can come with natives but must wear the white garments before going into the Church and remove every type of shoes he or she wears because one can only enter the holy place when he or she is neat he said.

The holy order of Cherubim and Seraphim under Sokoto has at least five thousand members with a pastor and a prophet who administer sermons every Sunday while evangelical unit handles the routine evangelism, prophet Taiwo said the Church source its funds from weekly voluntary contributions from members which the Church uses to pay electricity and water bills and other services of the holy order of Cherubim and Seraphim, he described as funny people linking the Church with fetish activities.

Prophet Taiwo condemned politicians setting the Muslims against Christians and vice versa, he urged Nigerians to be more prayerful and warned those responsible for blood birth in the country to desist forthwith saying any country that shades blood of innocent citizens will not know peace.