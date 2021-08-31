By Ibrahim Wuyo – Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced the suspension of cutting/felling of trees for timber, firewood, charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Kauru, Igabi, Kajuru and Kachia local government areas with immediate effect.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said that the action was in the over-riding public security interest arising from several security advisories.

According to him, all questionable movements and activities within the thick forests across the seven listed LGAs, were also prohibited with immediate effect.

“Ahead of this announcement, the Government of Kaduna State had held a formal meeting with the leaderships of the following associations:

Firewood Sellers Association

Timber Contractors

Charcoal Sellers Association

“Citizens involved in these activities are therefore strongly advised to comply as vigorous enforcement will be ensured by security agencies,” he said.

