Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has been appointed Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, by the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP).

In a similar vein, the ULMWP also appointed Mr. Osagyefo Freedom Jacob Caesar Bediako from Ghana as its Ambassador to West Africa.

The Interim President of ULMWP – Provisional Government, Benny Wenda, in the letter of appointment to Frank, said the Bayelsa-born political activist’s assistance is needed by the people of West Papua in diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and political realms.

“This appointment will help to liberate the last colony of the Black African race: West Papua. We need you to convince the African people, who have shared in our experience of racism, discrimination and colonialism, to support our people’s Black liberation struggle against Indonesian imperialism.

“Your work will bolster the resolution on West Papua passed by the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States in December 2019,” Wenda said.

The letter with reference number: ULMSEA/IWP/03/21 and dated August 2, 2021, reads: “As Interim President of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Provisional Government, I appoint you to the following role, working for and reporting to the ULMWP: ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East.

“Your Terms of Reference (ToR) are as follows:

To mobilise support for the independence struggle of the people of West Papua in the East African region;

“To mobilise financial humanitarian assistance for people of West Papua and financial assistance for the ULMWP as the representatives of the people of West Papua;

“To establish and maintain dialogue between West Papua and international community of East African nations; To liaise between the ULMWP and East African states;

“To mobilise Investments for the people of West Papua, including permanent assistance and support services for the West Papuan people.

“We need your assistance in this diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and political realms. This appointment will help to liberate the last colony of the Black African race: West Papua.

“We need you to convince the African people, who have shared in our experience of racism, discrimination and colonialism, to support our people’s Black liberation struggle against Indonesian imperialism.

“Your work will bolster the resolution on West Papua passed by the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States in December 2019.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you moving forward. For your invaluable assistance at this key moment, I personally thank you.”

READ ALSO: Timi Frank condemns attack against Sunday Igboho

In a similar letter of appointment to Caesar Badiako of Ghana, dated August 2, 2021, with reference number: ULMSEA/IWP/04/21, Wenda said: “As Interim President of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Provisional Government, I appoint you to the following role, working for and reporting to the ULMWP: ULMWP Ambassador to West Africa.

“Your Terms of Reference (ToR) are as follows:

To mobilise support for the independence struggle of the people of West Papua in the West African region;

“To mobilise financial humanitarian assistance for people of West Papua and financial assistance for the ULMWP as the representatives of the people of West Papua;

“To establish and maintain dialogue between West Papua and international community of West African nations; To liaise between the ULMWP and West African states;

“To mobilise Investments for the people of West Papua, including permanent assistance and support services for the West Papuan people.

“We need your assistance in this diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and political realms. This appointment will help to liberate the last colony of the Black African race: West Papua.

“We need you to convince the African people, who have shared in our experience of racism, discrimination and colonialism, to support our people’s Black liberation struggle against Indonesian imperialism.

“Your work will bolster the resolution on West Papua passed by the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States in December 2019.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you moving forward. For your invaluable assistance at this key moment, I personally thank you.”

Frank in his reaction to the appointment thanked the people of West Papau for the honour.

While accepting his new role as ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, Frank pledged his readiness to work with the Interim President of ULMWP Provisional Government and all democratic forces across East Africa and the Middle East to ensure the speedy liberation and independence for West Papau – an Indonesian Colony.

He said: “Colonialism and imperialism have no place in the world. We are ready to rally all forces of democracy, human dignity and freedoms to help West Papua to regain its independence and live as a sovereign nation.

“The task may be daunting but I shall put in all my best to achieve desired results in a short while. I call on East African, Middle East and West African states and governments to stand up for West Papau.”

Vanguard News Nigeriahttp://vanguardngr.com