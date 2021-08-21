JUST IN: PDP stakeholders strategise to take over Kogi

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the December 2023 governorship election in Kogi State; leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are currently meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital with the sole aim of coming up with a winning strategy to take over the state.

The retreat convened by the Kogi PDP renaissance is being attended by stalwarts drawn from the North Central geopolitical zone including former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and ex-minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, among others.

In his keynote address, Professor Gana expressed the determination of leaders of the party to oil the right machinery to ensure the victory of the party at the polls.

Decrying the sorry state of affairs in the state under the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof Gana noted that the campaigns, having taken care of themselves, “have made the work easier for the PDP.”

