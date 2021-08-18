By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed four persons and kidnapped 11 Islamiyya school pupils and a teacher in an attack launched on two villages in Katsina State.

The gunmen were reportedly said to have attacked Tsayau village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state killing four persons and leaving five others sustaining injuries while in Sakkai village of Faskari local government area, they kidnapped Islamiyya school pupils and their teacher.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed this to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

SP Isah said, “the bandits swooped on Tsayau village late Monday night where they carried out the dastardly act.

“Initially, the bandits killed three people in the village. Another of their victim however died while receiving treatment at a hospital.

“The bandits kidnapped six people during the operation , revealing that efforts were on by security operatives to rescue them.

“We are trying our possible best to secure the state and we need the cooperation of residents in our efforts,” he said.

“Similarly, the bandits on Tuesday evening initially kidnapped 11 pupils but two escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

“The DPO of the area has confirmed the development from the village head of Sakai village.

“A combined team of security personnel is currently combing the area in search of the pupils,” SP Isah however said.

Meanwhile, information from the area has it that the victims were abducted while conducting an evening lesson in the school premises, and their whereabout remainings unknown as the bandits are yet to make any contact.