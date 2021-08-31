… Bars Obaseki from enforcing order

By Davies Iheamnachor

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted an Exparte order restraining the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki from enforcing the order mandating all residents of the state to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Obaseki had prior to the Court Order warned that any resident who failed to get vaccinated would not be allowed access to worship centres, Banks and other public places in the state.

But, Counsel to the plaintiff, Echezona Etiaba, (Senior Advocate of Nigeria) in court yesterday on the motions filed by Charles Osaretin against the Governor of Edo State and five others, urged the court to order parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on notice for the enforcement of the applicant’s Fundamental Rights.

Etiaba, further prayed the court to grant the leave of Court to serve the respondents by publishing the court processes on a national daily circulating in Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Presiding Judge, Justice Adamu Turaki-Mohammed in his ruling, granted the experte orders.

Turaki-Mohammed, however, adjourned till the 10th of September, for hearing of the substantive motion.

Vanguard News Nigeria