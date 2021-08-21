Sadio Mané celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal against Burnley with Diogo Jota, who scored the opener. Photograph: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

By Temisan Amoye

A routine 2-0 win saw Liverpool maintain a winning start to the new Premier League season in front a sold-out Anfield crowd.

Goals in each half from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, and a couple of brilliant Alisson saves ensured a relatively comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Burnley went close to opening the scoring in the fourth minute after a low drive from Dwight McNeil was blocked on the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold. The flag would later go up for offside.

Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute, Diogo Jota nodded a Kostas Tsimkas cross into the bottom right corner to make it two goals in two games for the Portuguese forward. With the Greek defender delivering his second assist, since deputising for the injured Robertson.

McNeil came close to an immediate equalizer, but his shot was saved by Alisson in the 20th minute.

Mohammed Salah thought he had scored Liverpool’s second, but VAR ruled his 27th minute effort offside.

The scoreline remained unchanged going into half-time.

Burnley came out guns blazing at the start of the second half, scoring what seemed to be an equaliser in the 46th minute, but Barnes had his effort ruled out for offside, after some fine play from Burnley defender Lowton.

Liverpool regained control and went close to doubling their lead. Mane failed to hit the target when he should have in the 58th minute, a Salah curler seemed destined for the back of the net, but a McNeil block steered it out of harms way.

Mane had another tame effort at goal saved by Pope who was having a busy day in goal. But the Senegalese forward was not to be denied when he scored a powerful effort to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

A trademark diagonal Van Dijk pass was well controlled by Harvey Elliott, the youngster found Alexander-Arnold who released Mane into space, with the forward hammering a first-time strike beyond Pope.

Liverpool continued to dominate proceedings, almost going three goals up, but a goal line clearance from striker Ashley Barnes denied Centre-back Matip in the 73rd minute.

Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino were subbed in for Naby Keita and Diogo Jota in the 81st minute.

Liverpool continued to knocking at the Burnley goal, and could have increased their goal tally, with Mane and Salah going close in the 86th and 87th minute.

Brighton almost grabbed a consolation goal in the fourth minute of extra-time, but a fine stop from Alisson denied Chris Wood, with the Brazilian shot stopper keeping his second clean sheet of the season

Am impressed Klopp in the post-match conference said, “We played a good game, we scored two, could have scored more. Yes, needed Ali in moments as well, even when the best save he had was offside before.”

