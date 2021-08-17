By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has assured the families of the 22 Ondo Travellers killed in Jos, Plateau state that the killers will not go unpunished.

Akeredolu speaking his deputy during a condolence visit to the families of the victims in lkare, Akoko area of the state said that the horrible and thoughtless loss of precious lives must stop forthwith.

While warning them against reprisal attacks, Akeredolu said that they should continue “to be law-abiding and leave everything to the hands of the security agencies who are on top of the issue.

According to him ” I bring to you, condolences/sympathy messages from our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN”.

“On this sad development, we are here to commiserate with you”.

“As we all know, you are one of us.. majority of you were born and brought up here, so you are not a stranger in Ondo State”.

“You stay, you live, you work here, therefore, you are one of us”

While condemning the incident, the deputy governor called for calm and assured victims and relatives of the attack that the Police are working round the clock with other Security forces to ensure that all perpetrators of these evil deeds are brought to book.

He said that no life should be wasted on any ground, be it religious or ethnic, adding that Government would ensure that justice is done.

“We call on you all to remain calm… religious and Traditional leaders must impress on our people to exercise restraint and not take laws into their hands”, he said.

“Really, this is sad development as we feel your pains and your sorrow”.

“This is a complete mistake of identity when our people passed through a wrong place at the wrong time”.

While assuring the people of government efforts on the matter, the Deputy Governor further said, “our Governor have been discussing with Plateau State Governor and a number of arrests have been made as our State is ready to pursue this matter to logical conclusion,

perpetrators would be brought to book.

“All the culprits will never go unpunished”

“Please, let’s not retaliate as we are with you in thoughts and in prayers”.

“The people that are affected are residence in Ondo State, by extension, they are our people, some of them were born here and they know no other state than Ondo State as their state of residence.

“Some migrated here for over 30, 40 years ago they have been here. And as a government our duty or one of our duties is to protect all and sundry, indigenes and our residents, even visitors, we need to provide security for all.

“We believe we need to visit the family, the community that are affected to commiserate with them so it’s a condolence visit to identify with the people that what has happened is not just to the immediate family or immediate community only.

“It also affect government because we represent the people and we are to serve the people and that is why we are here, to commiserate with the people. For the families of those that died, God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the people, the traditional ruler, the Akala of Ikaram-Akoko, Oba Olamoyi Momodu thanked the state government for identifying with the community at their darkest hour.

Oba Momodu urged the Federal Government to prioritize the security of lives and properties of the citizens of the country.

Also, the Hausa Community led by Seriki of Hausa in Akoko land, Alhaji Muhammed Haladu appreciated the governor for deeming it fit to respond swiftly after the killings.

