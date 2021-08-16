A woman wailing over the killings in Dogon Na Hauwa village in Jos.





Following the recent killings of some commuters in Jos, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has advised religious leaders to desist from inciting sermons and preach peace at all times.

Rev. Stephen Panya-Baba, the President of ECWA gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Recall that some criminals on Saturday attacked, killed and injured scores of commuters along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Baba, who said the incident was against Christian teaching, decried the persistent killings and wanton destruction of properties in some parts of the state.

He urged religious leaders to give sermons that would foster peaceful co-existence among the people rather than one that will further tear the nation apart.

“Suffice it to say that Nigeria has continued to witness terrible, unnecessary, and avoidable deaths, the most recent in Plateau being killing of passengers along Rukuba Road by criminal elements.

“This is coming when the storm of the killings in Irigwe land in Bassa by gunmen is yet to die down.

“It is very sad and most unfortunate that killings have persisted, in spite of the commendable initial response and effort of the Governor, in mobilising the various security agencies to stem the tide of the unrest and killings.

“ECWA, as a major Church denomination in Nigeria and beyond, does not subscribe to wastage of human lives and property, no matter the tribe or religion, in line with clear Biblical injunctions against such.

“We, therefore, condemn in its totality, the reported killing of some commuters in Jos. This is simply unacceptable

“We call on religious leaders to preach peace, unity and togetherness in their sermon; promote issues that will unite rather than divide us,”Panya-Baba advised.

The president called on residents of the state to be law-abiding and urged them to report any suspicious movements to the security agencies for prompt response.

He, however, urged security agencies to intensify efforts towards ending insecurity in the state.

He further urged them to fish out the perpetrators of the crime and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The president pledged that it would continue to support and collaborate with government and security agencies towards ensuring lasting peace returns to the state