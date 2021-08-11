.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

The Coordinator, Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) North Central Zone, Sector 3 Ilorin, Mr..Olugboyega Peters has said that his team has seized smuggled goods worth N92million between April and July, this year.

Peters, speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Wednesday said the feat was achieved as a result of the strong determination of his officers to always outsmart the smugglers.

He displayed several bags of 25Km Diesel that were stashed inside nylon bags, wrapped with sawdust but intercepted by the anti smugglers somewhere in Kogi state

Peters listed the goods seized during the four months operations to include 650 sacks of 60liters each of Diesel (39,000 litres) 1,735 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50Kg each, 1,415 Jerry cans of 25 litres of Petroleum Products each (36,525 litres) 33 Used Vehicles, 12 bales of worn clothing and 10 Motorcycles.

He commended the efforts of the federal government to provide up to date logistics to tackle smugglers in their nefarious activities.

He said “As part of an effort by Federal Government to curb smuggling of petroleum product, the Nigeria Customs Service in collaboration with Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) recently approved the reactivation of Operation White Hilux Team, designed to control the smuggling of petroleum products across the border.

“The team had commenced operations and the Joint Border Patrol team sector 3 is collaborating with the team and such collaboration is already yielding positive results.

“Just yesterday(Tuesday), sector 3 held a sensitization meeting with IPMAN Kwara State chapter and Petrol station owners about the do’s and don’ts, as heavy sanction/penalty await any erring persons or group of persons”.

He also said that “The sector will not stop on mass sensitization of our youths, Rice Millers Association, Market Men/Women Associations, Transport Union Associations, students, traditional institutions, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other relevant stakeholders on dangers of smuggling”.

The coordinator pointed out that, “The Sector under my watch will continue to be at the forefront of anti-smuggling activities and will not relent on our oars to make the smuggling activities unattractive to our teeming youth”.

He stressed that his team would continue to maintain the high standard and professionalism in performing their duties to the service and to the nation at large.

The coordinator also advised Community Leaders, Youth leaders, Opinion moulders among others to shun smuggling, saying, “the Sector under my watch will continue to be at the forefront of anti-smuggling activities and will not relent on our oars to make the smuggling activities unattractive to our teeming youth while maintaining the high standard and professionalism in performing our duties to the service and to the nation at large.”

