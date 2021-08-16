It is imperative to have a healthy balance of your mind and body. A good combination of both will help attain overall development. Jason Rosander is one such trainer, veteran, and former federal officer who has inspired and helped people develop a healthy physical and mental state of mind. He is here today to give an exclusive interview as he hopes that his way of life and teachings will inspire people.

1. Tell us something about yourself

I was born and raised in Pennsylvania and now live in the Sierra Nevada area. I am a veteran, former Federal Law enforcement officer, corporate security manager, and security contractor.

2. What do you do in your free time to maintain good physical and mental health?

I spend my free time in outdoor areas such as the mountains to record, photograph, and document what it takes to move through these environments, not just physically but mentally as well. The content from such excursions is a class on how the mind can hold you back or push you forward, depending on what you choose.

3. Why did you choose this career?

I felt that I had a natural knack for security and could see things in advance which others may not. I also lead a high work output, whether it is my personal or professional life. I balance a full-time job, while recording inspiring videos and staying healthy all at once.

4. How has mental fortitude helped you?

When I was deployed in Afghanistan by the military, my mother was an unfortunate victim of a homicide. That incident is what set me on the path I am on now, of showing people that we are capable of a lot more than we think.

5. What is the message that you want to convey to the world?

In all my social media handles and personal life, I emphasize the importance of physical movement and self-awareness. This leads to a mindset that does not control us. We need to train our minds to be more aware of what we are doing to avoid torturing ourselves with thoughts beyond our control.

With the launch of his new book, Jason Rosander would like to provide more insights into his outlook on life. He hopes to inspire people by promoting mental health awareness and guiding on how to train our mind to be healthy.