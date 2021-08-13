By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The leadership of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide has appealed to oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to patronise the new aviation route to the Bayelsa International Cargo Airport.

According to the IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement, described as historic and commendable the Wednesday’s inaugural commercial flight at the airport.

Igbifa, who was one of the passengers that witnessed the flight, said oil companies should assist in the development and growth of the new airport by encouraging their employees to fly the route.

He said the new feat accomplished by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, will open Bayelsa to the world and bring the world to Bayelsa.

The IYC President said the governor had further engraved Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation in the world map and commended the past administration of Governor Seriake Dickson for initiating and completing the airport project.

He said: “History was made in Bayelsa State, the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation, on Wednesday following the landing of a commercial flight, UNITED NIGERIA at the International Cargo Airport located in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw.

“By that singular act, our state has been commissioned to take business activities to the next level.

“The IYC congratulates our Governor, Senator Douye Diri for achieving this feat and thanked the Special Adviser on Investment, Hon Jonathan Obuebite, the Director of Protocol, Mr Good luck, and the entire government team and the good people of Bayelsa State for their commitment.

“We also call on oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region especially Bayelsa Oil Field Operators to support the efforts of the state governor by creating a Logistics Base in Bayelsa.”

Igbifa prayed for Bayelsa Government to find financial favour and invest further in the aviation industry by floating an airline that would help tap the tourism potential of the state.